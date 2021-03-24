Cramer Sees These Stocks As Likely Beneficiaries Of 'Easter Rally'

Stocks of retailers like Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) are likely to get a seasonal boost around the Easter holiday, according to Jim Cramer, CNBC reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The “Mad Money” host expanded on the stock analysis from trader Larry Williams and said that a “rising April tide will be able to lift all retail ships.”

Cramer noted stocks of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), in addition to Costco and Amazon as likely candidates for such a holiday surge.

The former hedge fund manager made a note of how these retail stocks tend to rally around Easter, in reviewing the chart analysis from Williams.

Why It Matters: With the exception of Shopify, which is up 2.7% on a YTD basis, all other stocks that Cramer discussed are down for the year. Shopify closed 3% higher at $1,165 on Monday.

Costco is down 9.7% since the beginning of the year. The stock ended Monday 1.91% higher at $342.25.

Amazon and Walmart have fallen 3.7% and 7.1%, respectively, since the year began. The Jeff Bezos-led company traded 0.5% higher at $3,138 and Walmart closed 0.41% higher at $134.35 on Monday.

A move in these stocks may already have started, as per Cramer.

“If you’re worried about the rotation, you might want to use the rally in the essential retailers to ring the register,” said Cramer.

“As much as I like these companies long term and don’t want to trade them, I can’t blame anyone for taking a profit.”