Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How SPACs Are Like Venture Capital For Public Markets: Loup
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Share:
How SPACs Are Like Venture Capital For Public Markets: Loup

Venture capital firm Loup Ventures is out with commentary comparing SPACs to venture capital.

What Happened: Loup researcher Doug Clinton makes the case for SPACs being more like venture capital vehicles rather than an alternative to a traditional IPO.

“A SPAC isn’t just a vehicle to go public, it’s a vehicle for a company to raise a substantial amount of new capital to deploy toward some business purpose,” Clinton wrote in the post.

The point of the financial markets is for investors to allocate capital, Clinton added. SPACs are another way for investors to provide capital to companies and expect a return on the capital in the future.

“It’s common for high growth but unprofitable private tech companies to raise hundreds of millions to billions of dollars to achieve business goals,” Clinton said.

Unity Software (NYSE: U), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) and Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) were examples given by Clinton about recent IPOs from companies that wanted to raise more money to achieve business goals.

Related Link: Exclusive: New SPAC ETF Creator On SPACs, Management Teams, Top Holdings

Why It’s Important: Clinton cautions venture capital firms make many investments in companies with some failing and others creating strong returns on investment.

“All public market investors, institutional and retail, need to be prepared to contemplate zero as a potential outcome for aggressive growth companies, just as a venture capitalist would,” Clinton said.

A common criticism for SPACs is low quality, pre-revenue companies going public, Clinton added.

The researcher notes it is important to focus on the quality of the SPAC sponsors.

Benzinga’s Take: The note from Clinton provides a couple of points for SPAC investors to consider. Given the risk of some SPACs failing down the road, it could be important to hold a basket of SPACs to offset potential losses.

Investors could also consider investing in experienced SPAC teams, such as those including Chamath Palihapitiya, which have history of taking companies public via SPAC and also have produced strong returns for shareholders.

(Photo by Chronis Yan on Unsplash)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABNB + AFRM)

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Air Products & Chemicals, Airbnb And More
Mark Pincus, Reid Hoffman Launch Third SPAC: What You Need To Know
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Airbnb
Affirm's Stock: Why Morgan Stanley Recommends, Goldman Sachs Is Waiting It Out
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Doug Clinton Loup VenturesAnalyst Color News IPOs Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WABMorgan StanleyMaintains95.0
EPAMWells FargoMaintains440.0
WMMorgan StanleyMaintains121.0
BLMNWells FargoMaintains26.0
AXTAWells FargoMaintains33.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com