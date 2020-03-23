Evercore ISI Upgrades Square's Stock, Says Valuation Is 'Fair & Square'

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down more than 52% in the past month, but the stock got a much-needed Wall Street upgrade on Monday.

The Square Analyst

Evercore ISI analyst Rayna Kumar upgraded Square from Underperform to In Line, but cut her price target from $57 to $39.

The Square Thesis

Kumar said Square shares have fallen so far from their peak price that they're no longer overvalued.

“Our revenue & EPS estimates and PT now reflect our Base Case Scenario, which assumes that SQ’s GPV growth is 13%, or half of the growth we believe is implied at the high end of SQ’s current 2020 financial outlook,” Kumar wrote in a note.

She said Square’s biggest risk during a potential U.S. recession is its high exposure to small and medium-sized businesses, many of which are restaurants and bars. Roughly 45% of Square’s gross payment volume comes from businesses with annual volumes of under $125,000. Kumar said that during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, roughly 5% of U.S. businesses with less than 500 employees disappeared.

In a base-case scenario, Kumar is projecting 30% Cash App user growth in 2020, a 2.8% take rate and a 1.0% decline in adjusted EBITDA margins. If the impact of COVID-19 is milder than anticipated, the firm has a $48 bull case target. If it is worse, Evercore has a $28 bear case target.

The upgrade comes less than a week after Square announced the FDIC conditionally approved the company’s application for an Industrial Loan Company charter. The approval allows Square to offer a wide range of new financial services to small businesses and consumers, such as loans and deposits.

Bullish sentiment among StockTwits messages mentioning Square was at 70.7% on Monday, down from 97.8% on Feb. 2.

Benzinga’s Take

The coronavirus outbreak seemingly hasn’t changed much about Square’s long-term business outlook. The major questions for investors in the near-term is how much of Square’s current customer base will be impacted by the economic downturn and how much of that impact is already priced into Square shares.

