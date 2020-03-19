Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jack Dorsey's Cash App Gives Away Funds To Users During Coronavirus Pandemic
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2020 1:53am   Comments
Share:
Jack Dorsey's Cash App Gives Away Funds To Users During Coronavirus Pandemic

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) subsidiary Cash App on Wednesday announced that it is donating money to users.

"We want to help. Send us your $cashtag," Cash App said on Twitter. The message was retweeted by Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who also heads Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

Cash App's decision comes at a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic is significantly impacting the global economy.

Businesses are seeing massive losses, with authorities enforcing lockdowns, quarantines and advising people to practice social distancing. The travel, food and entertainment sectors are particularly affected.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

As reported by Forbes, many Twitter users have been using the platform to ask for financial aid.

It's unknown how many people will receive help from Cash App or how much the company is giving away.

Other companies, including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), have announced relief funds for other smaller businesses impacted by the pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed coronavirus relief legislation into law that's aimed at providing financial aid to businesses and workers facing repercussions from the pandemic.

Square's shares closed 11.69% lower at $39.50 in the regular session on Wednesday. The shares traded 5% higher to $41.50 in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy of Square. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Airlines Continue Suffering As Delta, American Announce Schedule Cuts, But Crude Bounces
Jack Dorsey To Continue As Twitter CEO, Calls Truce Will Elliott Management
TD Ameritrade Index Shows Retail Investors Were Pessimistic In February
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Jack Dorsey paymentsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga