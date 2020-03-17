Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mark Tepper Says 'DAWN' Is The New 'FANG'
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2020 2:58pm   Comments
Share:
Mark Tepper Says 'DAWN' Is The New 'FANG'

The era of "FANG" stocks may have come to an end and been replaced with "DAWN," Strategic Wealth Partners chief Mark Tepper said on a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

DAWN

DAWN, a play on the slogan "it's always darkest before the dawn," is Tepper's investment theme at a time when travel, sports, and schools are all being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said. The "DAWN" strategy consists of "D" for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), "A" for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), "W" for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), and "N" for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

All of the companies are themes on people hunkering down at home. They can order pizza, play video games, load up toilet paper or ramen and enjoy a TV show or movie, he said. 

"This is all the stuff you do when you don't want to leave your house, and right now, that's where we're headed," Tepper said.

Why Not FANG?

Tepper doesn't like the idea of buying FANG components Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), as he said they could suffer as small businesses start pulling back on their online ad budgets, he said.

Although not a FANG component, software companies like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) should perform better than hardware companies, Tepper said.

Microsoft in particular looks "awesome on the pullback" and is a stock "that we're looking at buying right now," he told CNBC. 

Related Links:

Lyft, Uber Suspend Shared Rides To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Cruise Line Analyst Jumps Ship On Norwegian Cruise, Royal Caribbean Amid Coronavirus Cancellations

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Mar 2020Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Feb 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + NFLX)

All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus (Updated)
NBCUniversal Releases Movies On-Demand Same Time As Theaters Due To Coronavirus
5 Reasons Why Amazon Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick
Coronavirus Downturn Prompts Bitcoiners To Take A Bet On Alternate Markets
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, FANGs And More
'Netflix And Chill': Your Top 7 Work From Home Essentials During The Coronavirus Shutdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC DAWN FANG Mark TepperAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PAYSCanaccord GenuityMaintains14.0
LEAFCanaccord GenuityMaintains5.0
COUPCanaccord GenuityMaintains140.0
NECapital OneDowngrades
HLXCapital OneDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga