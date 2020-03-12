Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Analyst Slashes Price Target, Says Plane Manufacturer's Outlook Just Got A Lot 'Murkier'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Analyst Slashes Price Target, Says Plane Manufacturer's Outlook Just Got A Lot 'Murkier'

The impact of the coronavirus on the airline industry has created a much gloomier outlook for already-struggling Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to Canaccord Genuity.

The Boeing Analyst

Ken Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Boeing and reduced the price target from $340 to $225.

The Boeing Thesis

Although Wednesday’s 18% decline in Boeing shares represents an overreaction, the company’s outlook has materially worsened over the past few weeks, Herbert said in the note. (See his track record here.)

Boeing announced negative net orders for February, with 18 new orders and 46 cancellations, the analyst said.

Moreover, news of the aircraft manufacturer accessing a line of credit worth around $14 billion fueled concerns over the company facing a cash crunch, he said. 

While the virus situation in China seems to be stabilizing and cargo traffic into the country has mostly recovered to pre-crisis levels, other markets like North America and Europe are still in the early stages of the COVID-19 impact, Herbert said.

Although Boeing is unlikely to be facing a liquidity crisis, there is significant cash pressure on the company, the analyst said. 

"Beyond near-term risks to airline profits and BA’s ability to deliver aircraft, the coronavirus has raised questions about the viability of the commercial aerospace cycle."

BA Price Action

The stock was down 12.16% at $166.09 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Boeing Shares See Worst Single-Day Drop Since 1974 As Company Empties $13.8B Credit Line, Seeks To Preserve Cash

Bears On The Prowl: $DJI Now Down 20% From Recent Highs As Virus Impact Contemplated

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
Mar 2020JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Feb 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Mar. 12, 2020: BA, APT, UBER, APRN, CHFS
Boeing Shares See Worst Single-Day Drop Since 1974 As Company Empties $13.8B Credit Line, Seeks To Preserve Cash
Bears On The Prowl: $DJI Now Down 20% From Recent Highs As Virus Impact Contemplated
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Energy Sector Under New Pressure From Plunging Crude, But Transports Could Benefit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity coronavirusAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CAGCFRAUpgrades
BACanaccord GenuityMaintains225.0
ETTXCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
THCredit SuisseMaintains4.3
PLOWSidoti & Co.Upgrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga