Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Susquehanna Upgrades Mellanox Technologies Ahead Of Chinese Decision On Nvidia Deal

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Susquehanna Upgrades Mellanox Technologies Ahead Of Chinese Decision On Nvidia Deal

The blockbuster acquisition of Israeli networking company Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) for $6.8 billion by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has already gained approval by the European Union.

Although there is low visibility into China’s regulatory approval process, the three most likely outcomes seem to be positive for Mellanox shareholders, Susquehanna said in a Tuesday upgrade.

The Mellanox Analyst

Christopher Rolland upgraded Mellanox Technologies from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $125 to $145.

The Mellanox Thesis

If the deal receives regulatory approval before June 10, this will mean a takeout price of $125 per share, representing a gross return of over 3.1% and annualized return of more than 9.5%, Rolland said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

In the event that China does not grant regulatory approval by June 10 and Mellanox decides to cancel the deal, the market could value its stock as high as $160 per share in time, and this translates to return of around 32%, he said.

The third possible outcome is Mellanox asking Nvidia for a “sweetener” to extend the deal deadline while the two companies wait for Chinese regulatory approval, Rolland said. The “sweetener” could take the price to $145 per share, he said.

Mellanox Price Action

The stock was trading 0.18% higher at $121.39 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2020

Nvidia Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook Following Q4 Data Center, Gaming Strength

Photo via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for MLNX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020UpgradesNeutralPositive
Mar 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2019DowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for MLNX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Christopher Rolland SusquehannaAnalyst Color M&A Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MLNX + NVDA)

Market Taking A Step Back: Walmart Misses On Earnings, Apple Lowers Sales Guidance
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2020
76 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; CarGurus Shares Slide
Nvidia Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook Following Q4 Data Center, Gaming Strength
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TEXDeutsche BankMaintains27.0
EFXDeutsche BankMaintains157.0
WHRDeutsche BankMaintains158.0
MLMDeutsche BankMaintains288.0
ACIWStephens & Co.Downgrades38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga