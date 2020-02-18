Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2020
Upgrades
- Consumer Edge Research upgraded the stock for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $40.24. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $44.94 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Arconic showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.46. Arconic's stock last closed at $33.35 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Neutral to Positive. In the fourth quarter, Mellanox Technologies showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.10 and a 52-week-low of $96.61. Mellanox Technologies's stock last closed at $121.17 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) from Neutral to Outperform. Vocera Communications earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Vocera Communications's stock last closed at $25.09 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) from Neutral to Buy. Infosys earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Infosys's stock last closed at $11.02 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) from Sector Perform to Outperform. nVent Electric earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. nVent Electric's stock last closed at $27.70 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Neutral to Buy. Eaton earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.97 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton's stock last closed at $103.57 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, NMI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.79 and a 52-week-low of $22.06. NMI Holdings's stock last closed at $29.65 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Amarin Corp showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.76. Amarin Corp's stock last closed at $17.62 per share.
- For Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Brunswick had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.32 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. Brunswick's stock last closed at $64.91 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Malibu Boats showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.45 and a 52-week-low of $24.79. Malibu Boats's stock last closed at $49.86 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, MarineMax showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.73. MarineMax's stock last closed at $20.13 per share.
- For MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, MasterCraft Boat Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.33. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's stock last closed at $18.65 per share.
Downgrades
- Alembic Global downgraded the stock for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $4.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $196.26. Huntington Ingalls Indus's stock last closed at $245.90 per share.
- For Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Sonoco Products showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $55.12. Sonoco Products's stock last closed at $56.80 per share.
- MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock for CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, CenturyLink had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $13.90 per share.
- For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), BOCOM International downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Tencent Music earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Tencent Music's stock last closed at $13.15 per share.
- For Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Yandex earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.95 and a 52-week-low of $28.91. Yandex's stock last closed at $46.57 per share.
- For Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Southern Copper earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $29.39. Southern Copper's stock last closed at $39.26 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Emerson Electric earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.38 and a 52-week-low of $55.98. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $73.51 per share.
- CCB International changed the rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Tencent Music earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Tencent Music's stock last closed at $13.15 per share.
- For CPI Aerostructures Inc (AMEX: CVU), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. CPI Aerostructures earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. CPI Aerostructures's stock last closed at $4.92 per share.
- MKM Partners changed the rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Antero Resources had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Antero Resources's stock last closed at $1.64 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, American Eagle Outfitters had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $14.82 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Alliance Data Systems earned $4.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.95 and a 52-week-low of $99.20. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $102.92 per share.
- JMP Securities downgraded the stock for Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE: WD) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Walker & Dunlop had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.74 and a 52-week-low of $49.49. Walker & Dunlop's stock last closed at $78.77 per share.
- For ForeScout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ForeScout Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.43 and a 52-week-low of $23.95. ForeScout Technologies's stock last closed at $32.98 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Kontoor Brands's EPS was $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.23 and a 52-week-low of $25.78. Kontoor Brands's stock last closed at $41.87 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.33 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $29.09 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Eidos Therapeutics earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.29) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.56 and a 52-week-low of $13.54. Eidos Therapeutics's stock last closed at $52.16 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Seattle Genetics showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to ($0.75) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.32 and a 52-week-low of $62.90. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $118.07 per share.
- For Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Kodiak Sciences earned ($0.33) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.33) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.86. Kodiak Sciences's stock last closed at $60.00 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX). The price target is set at $6.00 for Lantronix. For the second quarter, Lantronix had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Lantronix's stock last closed at $3.36 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO). The price target is set at $52.00 for Pros Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Pros Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.39 and a 52-week-low of $39.26. Pros Holdings's stock last closed at $50.79 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE). The price target is set at $60.00 for Viela Bio. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Viela Bio's EPS was ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Viela Bio's stock last closed at $37.51 per share.
- For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.34 and a 52-week-low of $62.77. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's stock last closed at $67.94 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set at $120.00. XPO Logistics earned $1.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.26 and a 52-week-low of $45.73. XPO Logistics's stock last closed at $95.17 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX). The price target is set at $20.00 for Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics earned ($0.44) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.64) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.71 and a 52-week-low of $2.19. Neoleukin Therapeutics's stock last closed at $11.06 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals is set at $12.00. In the third quarter, Xeris Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.22), compared to ($0.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.00 per share.
