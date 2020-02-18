Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 10:11am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Consumer Edge Research upgraded the stock for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $40.24. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $44.94 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Arconic showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.46. Arconic's stock last closed at $33.35 per share.
  • Susquehanna changed the rating for Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Neutral to Positive. In the fourth quarter, Mellanox Technologies showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.10 and a 52-week-low of $96.61. Mellanox Technologies's stock last closed at $121.17 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) from Neutral to Outperform. Vocera Communications earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Vocera Communications's stock last closed at $25.09 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) from Neutral to Buy. Infosys earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Infosys's stock last closed at $11.02 per share.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the stock for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) from Sector Perform to Outperform. nVent Electric earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. nVent Electric's stock last closed at $27.70 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Neutral to Buy. Eaton earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.97 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton's stock last closed at $103.57 per share.
  • Compass Point changed the rating for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, NMI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.79 and a 52-week-low of $22.06. NMI Holdings's stock last closed at $29.65 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Amarin Corp showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.76. Amarin Corp's stock last closed at $17.62 per share.
  • For Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Brunswick had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.32 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. Brunswick's stock last closed at $64.91 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Malibu Boats showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.45 and a 52-week-low of $24.79. Malibu Boats's stock last closed at $49.86 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, MarineMax showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.73. MarineMax's stock last closed at $20.13 per share.
  • For MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, MasterCraft Boat Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.33. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's stock last closed at $18.65 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Alembic Global downgraded the stock for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $4.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $196.26. Huntington Ingalls Indus's stock last closed at $245.90 per share.
  • For Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Sonoco Products showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $55.12. Sonoco Products's stock last closed at $56.80 per share.
  • MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock for CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, CenturyLink had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $13.90 per share.
  • For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), BOCOM International downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Tencent Music earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Tencent Music's stock last closed at $13.15 per share.
  • For Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Yandex earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.95 and a 52-week-low of $28.91. Yandex's stock last closed at $46.57 per share.
  • For Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Southern Copper earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $29.39. Southern Copper's stock last closed at $39.26 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Emerson Electric earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.38 and a 52-week-low of $55.98. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $73.51 per share.
  • CCB International changed the rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Tencent Music earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Tencent Music's stock last closed at $13.15 per share.
  • For CPI Aerostructures Inc (AMEX: CVU), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. CPI Aerostructures earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. CPI Aerostructures's stock last closed at $4.92 per share.
  • MKM Partners changed the rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Antero Resources had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Antero Resources's stock last closed at $1.64 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, American Eagle Outfitters had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $14.82 per share.
  • JMP Securities changed the rating for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Alliance Data Systems earned $4.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.95 and a 52-week-low of $99.20. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $102.92 per share.
  • JMP Securities downgraded the stock for Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE: WD) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Walker & Dunlop had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.74 and a 52-week-low of $49.49. Walker & Dunlop's stock last closed at $78.77 per share.
  • For ForeScout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ForeScout Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.43 and a 52-week-low of $23.95. ForeScout Technologies's stock last closed at $32.98 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Kontoor Brands's EPS was $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.23 and a 52-week-low of $25.78. Kontoor Brands's stock last closed at $41.87 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.33 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $29.09 per share.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Eidos Therapeutics earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.29) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.56 and a 52-week-low of $13.54. Eidos Therapeutics's stock last closed at $52.16 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Seattle Genetics showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to ($0.75) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.32 and a 52-week-low of $62.90. Seattle Genetics's stock last closed at $118.07 per share.
  • For Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Kodiak Sciences earned ($0.33) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.33) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.86. Kodiak Sciences's stock last closed at $60.00 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX). The price target is set at $6.00 for Lantronix. For the second quarter, Lantronix had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Lantronix's stock last closed at $3.36 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO). The price target is set at $52.00 for Pros Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Pros Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.39 and a 52-week-low of $39.26. Pros Holdings's stock last closed at $50.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE). The price target is set at $60.00 for Viela Bio. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Viela Bio's EPS was ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Viela Bio's stock last closed at $37.51 per share.
  • For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.34 and a 52-week-low of $62.77. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's stock last closed at $67.94 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set at $120.00. XPO Logistics earned $1.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.26 and a 52-week-low of $45.73. XPO Logistics's stock last closed at $95.17 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX). The price target is set at $20.00 for Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics earned ($0.44) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.64) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.71 and a 52-week-low of $2.19. Neoleukin Therapeutics's stock last closed at $11.06 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals is set at $12.00. In the third quarter, Xeris Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.22), compared to ($0.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.00 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADS + AEO)

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Alliance Data Systems Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLCanaccord GenuityMaintains345.0
AGRXH.C. WainwrightMaintains7.0
MHKDeutsche BankMaintains149.0
FBHSDeutsche BankMaintains80.0
UNHDeutsche BankMaintains362.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga