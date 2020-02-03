Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Says Nike's Stock Is About To Go For A Run

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2020 9:44am   Comments
Share:
UBS Says Nike's Stock Is About To Go For A Run

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is in for a long-term run of sales growth that will make it more valuable over the next few years, UBS said Monday.

The Nike Analyst

UBS analyst Jay Sole upgraded Nike from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $103 to $136.

The Nike Thesis

Sole said he thinks the market will pay more for for Nike on anticipation of long-term success.

Sole said Nike's investments in new products, supply chain, and eCommerce push his sales projections up for the next several years.

"Nike is on the verge of a new, extended period of elevated sales growth rates," Sole wrote in a note. "The market doesn't fully appreciate how Nike's investments are working in concert to drive industry growth, share gain, and channel mix shift benefits."

Sole said the competition can't stop Nike's long-term prospects, and that he doesn't think "athleisure" fades.

Nike's Price Action

Nike's stock was up 4% Monday morning at $100.14 per share.

Related Links:

Nike's Online Store Sold Out Of Kobe Bryant Products

Wall Street Reacts To Nike's Last Quarter With Mark Parker At The Helm

Photo courtesy of Nike.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020UpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Dec 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Athleisure athletic apparel Jay Sole shoesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Nike's Online Store Sold Out Of Kobe Bryant Products
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GWWGabelli & Co.Upgrades
JPMOdeon CapitalUpgrades
MNPRJonesTradingInitiates Coverage On
AEOTelsey Advisory GroupDowngrades16.0
ALXNNomuraMaintains133.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga