Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Breaks Down If Starbucks Or McDonald's Has Bigger Exposure To China

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Breaks Down If Starbucks Or McDonald's Has Bigger Exposure To China

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) confirmed the closure of thousands of its stores in China after the continued spread of coronoavirus. Compared to McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), the coffee chain has a higher exposure to the country, according to Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan.

China Exposure: (NASDAQ: SBUX) Vs. (NYSE: MCD)

McDonald's exposure to China is more limited than Starbucks since it is an entirely-franchised system, Miller Regan said on CNBC. As such, the fast-food chain is limited to "headline risk" but Starbucks could see a double-digit operating income impact from the coronavirus in China.

Looking beyond any near-term disruption from the outbreak, Starbucks boasts an impressive digital relationship with 10 million customers that showed signs of success, she said. Specifically, the company showed in its earnings report a digital transaction growth of 40%.

Concerns Prior To Coronavirus Outbreak

Starbucks' business in China started showing concerning metrics before the coronavirus outbreak, Guggenheim's Matt DiFrisco also said on CNBC. The earnings report showed a slowdown in China's same-store sales from 5% last quarter to 3%. In fact, the delivery portion of the business showed a 9% growth rate which implies the rest of the business is in the negative.

Other concerns Starbucks faces in China include the potential for cannibalization as the company is opening on average two stores each day, he said. Also, the company continues to make a push into second-tier and third-tier cities where the Starbucks brand isn't as well-known to the growing middle class.

Related Links

Starbucks Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Addresses Potential Coronavirus Impact

Early Reaction To McDonald's 'Pretty Strong Numbers'

Latest Ratings for MCD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020UpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MCD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Restaurants Global Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + MCD)

PreMarket Prep Recap: Apple Q1 Beat Aids Rebound From Monday's Low
Cramer Regrets Not Having More Faith In Apple
With Investors Less Worried About Coronavirus, Focus Shifts To Earnings, Fed
Early Reaction To McDonald's 'Pretty Strong Numbers'
Here's How Much Investing $100 In McDonald's Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Fed Decision In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IMAXBenchmarkMaintains20.0
SLABSummit Insights GroupDowngrades
WSBCStephens & Co.Maintains39.0
MRCYCanaccord GenuityMaintains85.0
CRCanaccord GenuityMaintains88.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga