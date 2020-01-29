Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Early Reaction To McDonald's 'Pretty Strong Numbers'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Early Reaction To McDonald's 'Pretty Strong Numbers'

Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) reported "pretty strong numbers" in its fourth-quarter results, Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy said on CNBC.

McDonald's reported an EPS beat and in-line revenue but strong U.S. and global comps suggest competitive concerns present in the prior earnings report have since subsided, the analyst said. The restaurant chain is also showing benefits from management's investments in technology.

McDonald's reported quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.96. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.349 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.3 billion. This is a 3.6% increase over sales of $5.163 billion the same period last year.

Why It's Important

Under the leadership of McDonald's new CEO Chris Kempczinski, the company isn't likely to show any notable shift in strategy during the conference call, he said. Kempczinski played a senior role in many of the recent initiatives although the CEO will be counted on to offer a "new spin" on the vision.

Kempczinski could also discuss during the conference call updates on new menu items, including a premium chicken sandwich or plant-based items.

Hottovy said McDonald's needs to address the coronavirus as China is home to around 9% of total units and around 10% of total sales. Any commentary would be important not only for McDonald's investors but for the broader restaurant sector.

Any financial impact from the virus won't be company specific and could present an opportunity if investors get "spooked," he said.

McDonald's stock trades around $210.50 per share.

Related Links:

McDonald's Franchisees Name Chick-Fil-A Biggest Threat, Introduces New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich

McDonald's Launches Employee-Only App To Facilitate Educational, Career Opportunities

Latest Ratings for MCD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020MaintainsOverweight
Jan 2020UpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MCD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chris Kempczinski CNBCAnalyst Color Earnings News Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

Here's How Much Investing $100 In McDonald's Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Fed Decision In Focus
12 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2020
Uber Continues To Lose Ground In UK As McDonald's Signs Just Eat As Delivery Partner
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2020
Q4 Earnings Preview For McDonald's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga