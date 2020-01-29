Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Road Ahead Looks Good For Ferrari, Credit Suisse Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Road Ahead Looks Good For Ferrari, Credit Suisse Says

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) is scheduled report release fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4. The quarterly results could indicate Ferrari’s “accelerating earnings power” as the company gears up for its big 2020 car lineup, according to Credit Suisse.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse’s Michael Binetti reiterated an Outperform rating on Ferrari with a price target of $205.

The Thesis

Ferrari is shifting to a strategy of “more frequent, higher-priced/higher margin cars” in 2020, Binetti said in the note.

He added that the company is likely to have shipped around 50 of its high-priced Monza model in the fourth quarter of 2019.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Fiat Chrysler's Initial NYSE Listing In 2014 Would Be Worth Today

Although management may provide conservative initial guidance for 2020, this could be the year when Ferrari achieves its “fastest revenue & gross profit dollar growth” in the five years between 2017 and 2022, the analyst said.

Binetti believes the company can support this growth given its strong car lineup, which includes four new higher volume range models. Ferrari would also benefit from Monza ramping up through the year.

While Ferrari may record some new costs and make bigger investments in 2020, there is upside to the current consensus estimates, as the company accelerates its car production and mix shift higher margin cars, the analyst said.

Price Action

Shares of Ferrari were trading higher by 0.95% to $172.87 at time of publication.

 

Photo by Jannis Lucas on Unsplash

Latest Ratings for RACE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019MaintainsOverweight
Nov 2019MaintainsNeutral
Nov 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RACE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Michael BinettiAnalyst Color Price Target Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RACE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Fiat Chrysler's Initial NYSE Listing In 2014 Would Be Worth Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why's It Called That? The Story Behind LUV, FUN, MMM And Other Tickers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IMAXBenchmarkMaintains20.0
SLABSummit Insights GroupDowngrades
WSBCStephens & Co.Maintains39.0
MRCYCanaccord GenuityMaintains85.0
CRCanaccord GenuityMaintains88.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga