Here's How Much Investing $100 In Fiat Chrysler's Initial NYSE Listing In 2014 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Fiat Chrysler’s Big Decade

One market leader, of the second half of the decade at least, was auto giant Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU).

At the start of the 2010s, Chrysler was in bankruptcy proceedings, but Fiat took over full ownership of New Chrysler in early 2014. Fiat shares were previously listed in Milan, but the new Fiat Chrysler shares began trading on the NYSE in October 2014.

Fiat Chrysler shares opened their first day at $8.98. In less than six months, they had doubled, climbing as high as $17.08 in early 2015. The stock hit its decade low of just $5.45 in mid-2016, but most of that decline came after the company spun off its ownership of Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) via an IPO.

Fiat Chrysler shareholders received one share of Ferrari stock for every 10 shares of Fiat Chrysler stock they owned, essentially granting investors roughly $4.80 in Ferrari equity per share.

From that point forward, Fiat Chrysler stock took off, surging to reach its decade high of $24.95 in early 2018.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Ford Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Fiat Chrysler In 2020 And Beyond

Fiat Chrysler shares have cooled in the past two years, trading in a wide range between around $12 and $17 throughout most of 2019.

But even after the sluggish close to the decade, Fiat Chrysler remains one of the top investments of the past five years. Fiat Chrysler has generated a 182.6% total return for investors since it began trading on the NYSE in 2014, more than doubling the 87.1% gain by the SPY ETF in that time. In addition,

Ferrari shares have more than tripled since the spin-off, so Fiat Chrysler investors that held onto their shares have gained an additional 215.9%.

Crunching the numbers, $100 in Fiat Chrysler stock bought on its first trading day in 2014 would now be worth $282.60.

Looking ahead, analysts expect big things out of Fiat Chrysler in 2020. The average price target among the 18 analysts covering the stock is $18.48, suggesting 27.1% upside from current levels.