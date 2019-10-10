Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fitbit Pulls Out Of China To Escape Tariffs
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Fitbit Pulls Out Of China To Escape Tariffs

The Trump administration’s trade policies have finally gotten to Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT).

The company announced Wednesday that it would shift certain product manufacturing from China to another market in order to evade the cost of Section 301 tariffs.

What Happened

Beginning in January 2020, “effectively” none of Fitbit’s trackers and smartwatches will be made in China, according to the company. 

"In 2018, in response to the ongoing threat of tariffs, we began exploring potential alternatives to China,” CFO Ron Kisling said in a statement. “As a result of these explorations, we have made changes to our supply chain and manufacturing operations and have additional changes underway.”

Why It’s Important

Fitbit joined Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) and other companies moving supply chains to attenuate trade-related risks. At least one analyst appreciates the strategy.

“We are encouraged by the move given the: 1) prolonged U.S./China trade war and 2) it seems to position Fitbit to have greater control of its future pricing and, therefore, its margins,” D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said in a note.

“We expect more of our covered companies to mirror Fitbit's efforts and, at the minimum, move some of their supply-chain efforts out of China and, at the maximum, move all of them.”

In particular, Forte foresees such moves by Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO), Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) and Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG).

What’s Next

How Fitbit and peers strategize around trade policy may trigger a federal reaction.

“To the extent more companies exit China, we do expect government to respond, though it is not clear to us yet as to how,” Forte said. 

Fitbit will comment on the financial implications of its move in its third-quarter earnings call. The company’s stock was trading down 0.68% at $3.66 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Fitbit Launches New Smartwatch, Subscription Service

Analysts: If You Want To Get Fit, Don't Buy Fitbit Stock

Photo courtesy of Fitbit. 

Latest Ratings for FIT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral
Feb 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FIT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: D.A. Davidson tariffs Tom ForteAnalyst Color News Global Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIT + HEAR)

15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users
PreMarket Prep Recap: Fitbit, Exact Sciences Headlines; US Steel Downgrade 'A Bit Late To The Party'
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
45 Biggest Movers From Friday
Turtle Beach Has Gaming Headphone Market, Wants Music Listeners Too In Tidal Partnership
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PCARJP MorganMaintains66.0
NTRSJP MorganMaintains98.0
IRJP MorganMaintains129.0
HDSJP MorganMaintains42.0
FCXJP MorganMaintains12.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Apple, Roku And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 10