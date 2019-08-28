Market Overview

Fitbit Launches New Smartwatch, Subscription Service

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 11:58am   Comments
Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are trading higher after announcing three new products.

  • Fitbit Versa 2, a premium, voice-enabled lifestyle smartwatch packed with more advanced health, fitness and convenience features.
  • A premium subscription service that uses your unique data to deliver Fitbit's most personalized experience yet, with actionable guidance and coaching to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.
  • Aria Air, an affordable smart scale that tracks weight and syncs with the Fitbit app to calculate BMI.

Fitbit shares traded higher by 4.9% to $2.99 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

