Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are trading higher after announcing three new products.

Fitbit Versa 2, a premium, voice-enabled lifestyle smartwatch packed with more advanced health, fitness and convenience features.

A premium subscription service that uses your unique data to deliver Fitbit's most personalized experience yet, with actionable guidance and coaching to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

Aria Air, an affordable smart scale that tracks weight and syncs with the Fitbit app to calculate BMI.

Fitbit shares traded higher by 4.9% to $2.99 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

