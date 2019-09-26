Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: The 16 Most Shorted ETFs
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
Report: The 16 Most Shorted ETFs

ETF short interest can shed light for traders on areas of the market where investors see potential weakness.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky released his latest list of ETFs with the most short interest on Wednesday. Total short interest in the 2,200 domestic ETFs that S3 tracks was up $4.77 billion to $159 billion last week, Dusaniwsky said. 

“ETF short sellers continue to make fixed income ETF’s a popular short for both hedging and outright trading purposes, as five out of the top 20 ETF shorts are fixed-income ETFs,” he said.

Most Shorted ETFs

The following are the 16 ETFs with the highest short interest, according to S3:

  • SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), $42.12 billion.
  • iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: IWM), $11.37 billion.
  • PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ), $9.51 billion.
  • iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE: EEM), $5.54 billion.
  • iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE: HYG), $5.16 billion.
  • iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE: LQD), $3.6 billion.
  • Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU), $3.28 billion.
  • SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA: XBI), $3.27 billion.
  • iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSE: AGG), $3.08 billion.
  • iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT), $3.03 billion.
  • iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE: EFA), $2.91 billion.
  • Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF), $2.51 billion.
  • Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI), $2.48 billion.
  • ISHARES TR/JPMORGAN USD EMERGI (NASDAQ: EMB), $2.46 billion.
  • SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD), $2.17 billion.
  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE: DIA), $2.07 billion.

Benzinga’s Take

It shouldn’t be worrying that the SPY ETF is the largest short position by far. It doesn’t necessarily mean investors are bearish about the market given that shorting the SPY ETF is one of the most popular ways for investors to hedge against their long stock positions.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500

10 Stocks Where Short Sellers Are Throwing In The Towel

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGG + DIA)

Franklin Templeton's LibertyShares Launches Active Core Bond ETF
Market Bounces Back After Trump Suggests 'Very Positive Development' In Trade War
China To Raise Import Tariffs On $75B Additional US Goods
How WealthBar's Portfolios Consistently Outperform The S&P 500
Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs
10-Year Treasury Yield Plunges To Lowest In Nearly 3 Years: Why It Matters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NWPXNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On35.0
AIRStifelMaintains55.0
NXGNDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On15.0
CHNGDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On15.0
CERNDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Colombia Threadneedle Launches Two New Smart Beta ETFs