iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA: LQD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF's (LQD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)?

A

The stock price for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA: LQD) is $122.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA:LQD) reporting earnings?

A

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) operate in?

A

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.