Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Says Netflix Is At A Turning Point

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Says Netflix Is At A Turning Point

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is at a "turning point" with investors as management faces a few difficult decisions ahead that can impact the stock, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall initiated coverage of Netflix with a Market Perform rating and $288 price target.

The Thesis

Subscriber growth was once a key point of discussion among bulls and bears and could have been viewed in isolation, Cahall wrote in a note. Instead, subscriber growth needs to be discussed with pricing and content spending and its potential impact on free cash flow.

Specifically, management could increase pricing and spend more on content and this would impact free cash flow. On the other hand, lowering pricing and content spend could pose a risk to subscriber growth.

Cahall said bulls typically argue management needs to "go all out," especially its own produced content. On the flip side, bears believe this strategy is merely "buying subs" with no clear path to profit. For the time being "this balance is still being figured out."

Netflix continues to offer an "excellent value proposition" and remains one of the fastest growing stocks in the S&P 500 index valued north of $100 billion. Bottom line, there is still "plenty to like" in Netflix's story and the analyst says he is "far from Netflix bears."

Price Action

Shares of Netflix were trading lower by 2% Tuesday at $260.22.

Related Links:

Needham's Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition

How Facebook, Comcast Just Shook Up The Streaming Video Wars

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Aug 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Steven Cahall streaming video Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
'Seinfeld' Will Have A Few New Homes In 2021
Large Option Trader Aggressively Dumping Netflix Calls
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 20, 2019
Needham's Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OMABUBSUpgrades
GLNGB. RileyMaintains21.0
EYPTB. RileyMaintains4.0
CDEB. RileyMaintains7.8
RBZRoth CapitalMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Weekly DOE/EIA Retail Diesel Price Takes One Of The Biggest Jumps In Last 7 years