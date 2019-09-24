Wells Fargo Says Netflix Is At A Turning Point
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is at a "turning point" with investors as management faces a few difficult decisions ahead that can impact the stock, according to Wells Fargo.
The Analyst
Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall initiated coverage of Netflix with a Market Perform rating and $288 price target.
The Thesis
Subscriber growth was once a key point of discussion among bulls and bears and could have been viewed in isolation, Cahall wrote in a note. Instead, subscriber growth needs to be discussed with pricing and content spending and its potential impact on free cash flow.
Specifically, management could increase pricing and spend more on content and this would impact free cash flow. On the other hand, lowering pricing and content spend could pose a risk to subscriber growth.
Cahall said bulls typically argue management needs to "go all out," especially its own produced content. On the flip side, bears believe this strategy is merely "buying subs" with no clear path to profit. For the time being "this balance is still being figured out."
Netflix continues to offer an "excellent value proposition" and remains one of the fastest growing stocks in the S&P 500 index valued north of $100 billion. Bottom line, there is still "plenty to like" in Netflix's story and the analyst says he is "far from Netflix bears."
Price Action
Shares of Netflix were trading lower by 2% Tuesday at $260.22.
Related Links:
Needham's Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition
How Facebook, Comcast Just Shook Up The Streaming Video Wars
Latest Ratings for NFLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2019
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Perform
|Aug 2019
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Steven Cahall streaming video Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.