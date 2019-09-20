Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Needham's Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Needham's Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s Services business collects an average of $50 in revenue from each unit user, Needham analyst Laura Martin said Friday on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange." 

Apple Ecosystem

Apple's Services business collects around $46 billion in revenue from 950 million unique users worldwide, Martin said.

Aside from music, many of the new subscription services didn't exist a few years ago, but now generate margins as high as 80%, the analyst said. 

Apple has not only quietly built out a large Services business, but it plays a vital role in "locking in" users to the entire ecosystem, she said.

Seventy-five percent of iPhone purchasers are financing their device, which is a de facto subscription payment, Martin said. 

Streaming Video Isn't Big Enough For Everyone

The streaming video space is "definitely" not large enough for all players to thrive, and the ones that will emerge victorious are those offering a free platform as part of a broader bundle, the Needham analyst said.

The list includes Apple, which offers streaming free with a new iPhone purchase for one year, and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Prime Video, which is offered at no extra charge to Prime users. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) video platform is a mere $3 a month on a three-year contract.

These companies can count on their multiple other business lines to support or finance free streaming video, unlike Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), whose sole business is streaming video subscriptions, Martin said. 

Netflix "could be ... might be" in trouble, especially since CEO Reed Hastings refuses to open the platform to ads as part for a potential cheaper ad-supported subscription, the analyst said.

Apple shares were trading 0.5% higher at the time of publication, while Netflix shares were falling by 4.29%. 

Related Links:

Roku Vs. Netflix: Needham Compares Streaming Stocks

How Facebook, Comcast Just Shook Up The Streaming Video Wars

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019ReiteratesBuy
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral
Sep 2019MaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Laura Martin Needham streaming videoAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Pivotal Research Explains Roku Bear Thesis
Amazon Announces Purchase Of 100,000 EV Delivery Vehicles From Rivian — The Largest Order Ever
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
From Solar Panels To Alternative Beef: Beyond Meat Poaches Tesla Exec
6 Ways To Prepare For Your Family's Financial Future
Apple's iPhone 11 Goes On Sale, Crowds Gather Outside Major Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
YYUBSUpgrades
ROKUOppenheimerMaintains155.0
IPHIBank of AmericaMaintains80.0
NWNRBC CapitalMaintains69.0
CSBRRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On9.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand