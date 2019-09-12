Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Turns Bullish On Seattle Genetics, Says Optimism Fueled By Pipeline Readouts

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Turns Bullish On Seattle Genetics, Says Optimism Fueled By Pipeline Readouts

While recent pullback in Seattle Genetics, Inc’s (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares presents an attractive entry point, there are several pipeline catalysts ahead, according to Oppenheimer.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer’s Silvan Tuerkcan upgraded the rating on Seattle Genetics to Outperform while raising the price target from $77 to $82.

The Thesis

Two of Seattle Genetics’ pipeline assets, enfortumab vedotin and tucatinib, have readouts in the near term and both could deliver value, Tuerkcan said in the note.

Following a review of these two pipeline assets, the probability of success of tucatinib has been increased to 60% and the 2030 forecast for enfortumab vedotin (EV) has been raised to $1.2 billion, the analyst mentioned.

He added that pivotal tucatinib data from HER2CLIMB could add $4 per share and upcoming EV data could indicate a larger opportunity in the treatment of bladder cancer.

Seattle Genetics had reported $159 million in Adcetris sales and $23 million in royalties for the second quarter of 2019.

The figures were ahead of the consensus estimates of $149 million and $20 million, respectively. Analyst Tuerkcan expects continued growth in Adcetris sales and estimates the fiscal 2019 results at $634 million.

He added, however, that the readouts for EV and tucatinib through the remainder of the year would be the near-term catalysts for the stock.

Price Action

Shares of Seattle Genetics were down 1.1% at time of publishing Thursday.

Related Links
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight

Latest Ratings for SGEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesPerformOutperform
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jul 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SGEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Oppenheimer Silvan TuerkcanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGEN)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TOCAEvercore ISI GroupDowngrades
SOBank of AmericaMaintains64.0
TOCAH.C. WainwrightDowngrades
GPCBank of AmericaMaintains105.0
FTSBank of AmericaMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

SmileDirectClub Execs Focused On Long-Term Growth, Not Big First Day Drop