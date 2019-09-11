Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says 'We Have To Do Something On Vaping'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says 'We Have To Do Something On Vaping'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Tobacco stocks were resilient on Wednesday after a series of negative headlines about the potential dangers of vaping and indications from President Donald Trump that a regulatory crackdown may be on the horizon.

Vaping Crackdown

On Wednesday morning, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar told reporters he had just met with Trump to discuss implementing a new set of guidelines for e-cigarettes and potential enforcement actions against companies targeting children with vaping products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently investigating more than 450 cases of lung disease and six deaths in the U.S. that are suspected to be tied to vaping.

“We have a problem in our country...and it’s called vaping,” Trump said. “Especially vaping as it pertains to innocent children.”

Azar said one of the potential goals of new regulations would be to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market other than tobacco-flavor. He said the process of ironing out the new guidelines could take several weeks but could potentially be implemented within just 30 days.

Vaping Illnesses

The potential regulatory crackdown comes after the Southern Nevada Health District reported it has its first case of severe respiratory illness in a minor that is confirmed to be linked to e-cigarettes.

The potential federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes comes after Michigan banned most flavors last week. San Francisco previously banned e-cigarettes all together back in June due to health concerns for young users.

Also on Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported e-cigarette producer JUUL is not restricting its flavor lineup in international markets the same way it does in the U.S. JUUL has reportedly removed sweet and fruity flavors from shelves in the U.S. due to concerns about underage vaping. In addition, JUUL reportedly supports legislation to raise the minimum buying age for e-cigarettes and sells only to customers at least 21 years old on its website.

Despite the seeming concern for American youth, JUUL is reportedly launching its full flavor lineup in China and selling online to customers aged 18 and above. JUUL launched its China sales just this week. A JUUL spokesperson says the company assesses and approaches each country differently based on local laws and culture.

Investors Shrug Off News

After an initial dip following the Trump headlines, tobacco stocks recovered to trade mostly higher on Wednesday, and Bank of America cannabis analyst Christopher Carey said investors shouldn’t be too quick to rush to conclusions about the recent illnesses.

“Health officials have clearly noted that this cluster of cases is a new problem, not an ongoing one found in those who vape (e-cigs/vapes have been available for sale for years),” Carey said Wednesday.

“US Health officials found that many of the ill patients purchased black-market vape products, leading to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food & Drug Administration to urge consumers to stop buying products off “the street” and/or modifying devices to vape adulterated substances.”

Here’s a look at how major tobacco and cannabis stocks were trading on Wednesday:

  • Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) was up 0.4%.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) was up 0.7%.
  • British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) was up 2%.
  • Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) was down 0.2%.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) was up 2.3%.

Related Links:

14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers

Bank Of America: There's Still A Canadian Cannabis Bottleneck

Latest Ratings for MO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Aug 2019UpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Aug 2019MaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis Government News Regulations Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTI + ACB)

Tim Seymour Previews Aurora Cannabis Earnings
14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers
Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2019
Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) said Monday it has closed credit facilities with a group of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

Exclusive: Vinzan International Announces Cannabis Acquisition, Formation Of Vinzan Colombia

It all started in January, at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when the Vinzan International team met Colombian university professor Jairo Moreno. ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Keep Your Weed Off The Waterways; Land Laws Don't Always Apply

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Zscaler Shares Tumble On Weak Earnings Guidance