Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO Offers A Few Reasons To Like AltaGas

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
BMO Offers A Few Reasons To Like AltaGas

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE: ALA) remain below its 2018 highs but is now trading at a valuation which more than accounts for any ongoing concerns, according to BMO.

The Analyst

BMO analyst Ben Pham upgraded AltaGas' stock rating from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $21 to $22.

The Thesis

AltaGas previously guided to $1.5 billion to $2 billion of asset sales in 2019 and it has already achieved or announced $1.3 billion worth of sales, Pham wrote in the upgrade note. It is now more likely total asset sales for 2019 will come in near or above the $2 billion mark. This should eliminate any need for the company to assume a preferred share issuance.

The case for turning bullish on the Calgary-based energy infrastructure company is based on expectations for leverage to notably decline, the analyst wrote. Specifically, management is targeting a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 5.5 times with a long-term goal of 5.0 to 5.5 times FFO/debt target of 13-15%. As the company progresses towards its goal it can turn off the DRIP program, self-fund future growth, and potentially resume dividend increases.

In addition, earnings should expand from lower interest expenses and secured growth backlog which focuses on the U.S. utility space and midstream investments, the analyst wrote. In addition, the company could see earnings benefits from requested utility rate cases.

Finally, AltaGas' stock is trading with a P/E multiple of around 14 to 15 times which is a discount to utilities at 18 times and pipelines at 16 times.

"While we acknowledge further evidence of improvement needs to be seen for valuation expansion, we believe the current trading level more than accounts for this caution," the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of AltaGas were trading higher by 2.2% Monday afternoon at C$18.73.

Related Links

3 Reasons To Consider Investing In Cannabis

Getting Active With A Financial Services ETF

Posted-In: Ben Pham BMO Capital Markets energy gasAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACADNeedhamMaintains60.0
HHRRenaissance CapitalInitiates Coverage On23.0
HDBBernsteinDowngrades
BRCBank of AmericaMaintains49.0
MASArgus ResearchMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Short Squeeze Candidates: 10 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks