Short Squeeze Candidates: 10 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks

Short squeezes can be one of the most powerful trading catalysts on Wall Street, and traders are always on the lookout for the next major short squeeze candidate.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky just released his latest list of the top short squeeze stocks and ETFs based on short interest and short percent of float.

Dusaniwsky said there are currently only 43 U.S. stocks with short interest of at least $25 million and short percent of float of at least 40%.

“These are stocks which have a greater chance of a short squeeze if stock loan supply gets tight, stock borrow rates negatively impact net of financing expected Alpha, mark-to-market losses mount if the security rallies, or recalls start hitting the street,” Dusaniwsky wrote in the report.

Short Squeeze Candidates

Here are S3’s 10 best stock candidates for a short squeeze.