Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen Slashes PVH Price Target: 'We Need More Clarity On Sustainable Free Cash Flow'
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2019 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen Slashes PVH Price Target: 'We Need More Clarity On Sustainable Free Cash Flow'

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares are moving higher after the apparel company reported a second-quarter earnings beat Wednesday.

One analyst cut their price target significantly on the stock after the quarterly print. 

The Analyst 

Cowen’s John Kernan maintained a Market Perform rating on PVH and lowered the price target from $95 to $80.

The Thesis

Although Kernan said he's not trying to call the bottom on PVH shares, he said the investor focus needs to shift to free cash flow.

The analyst said he expects consensus EPS estimates to take a 12% to 15% cut heading into 2020. (See his track record here.) 

“The sell-side is overly focused on ‘adjusted EPS’; we need more clarity on sustainable free cash flow (with inventory turn at all-time lows) before becoming more constructive,” he said in a Thursday note. 

PVH lowered its guidance, which now implies an 8.8% decline in EBIT dollars vs. previous guidance for 3.6% growth.

A large portion of this is due to the company’s exposure to the deteriorating wholesale and outlet channels, Kernan said. 

“Given rapidly deteriorating wholesale conditions and increasing trade tensions, we believe EBIT dollars will decline once again in FY20,” the analyst said. 

Tariffs could cost PVH anywhere from 60 cents to $1.20 in EPS next year, "with further pressure coming in international markets," according to Cowen. 

Price Action

PVH shares were higher by 5.42% at $75.47 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

2 Reasons Deutsche Turned Bullish On PVH Corp

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Tapestry, VF Corp, Tiffany; Says Sell PVH

Latest Ratings for PVH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsMarket Perform
Aug 2019MaintainsOutperform
Aug 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PVH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel Cowen John KernanAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PVH)

12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019
PVH Beats Earnings Estimates, Lowers Guidance
PVH Q2 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019
Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail's Q2 Earnings Season Is 'Poor'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PVHCowen & Co.Maintains80.0
COTYWells FargoMaintains10.0
SMTCWells FargoReiterates60.0
BOXWells FargoReiterates20.0
CABOB. Riley FBRMaintains1,400.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Street Isn't Giving Up On Williams-Sonoma, But Tariffs Are A Concern