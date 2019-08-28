Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: Buy The Dip In Livongo Health

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 2:23pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: Buy The Dip In Livongo Health

Shares of Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) have lost nearly 20% since its late July IPO, and investors should take advantage of the discount valuation, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Ricky Goldwasser upgraded Livongo Health from Equal-weight to Overweight with an unchanged $42 price target.

The Thesis

Livongo is a digital health platform that motivates people to better manage chronic diseases, including diabetes.

The company addresses a $6.3-billion market size for diabetes management, but new programs that address hypertension could expand its total addressable market by around 63%, Goldwasser said in a Wednesday upgrade note. (See her track record here.) 

Hypertension is expected to grow from 2% of Livongo's revenue in the second quarter to 10% by the end of 2021, as 20% of all members on the platform use more than one product, the analyst said. 

Investors face a potential catalyst as soon as the second-quarter report on Sept. 5, as the company teased certain metrics in a July S-1 filing, she said.

Livongo highlighted a diabetes membership base stood of 193,000 and total client count of 720.

The company's total contract value was not provided, and it could prove to be vital for the stock's sentiment, as it quantifies the long-term opportunity, Goldwasser said. 

From a valuation perspective, shares of Livongo are trading at 11.5 times EV/revenue on 2020 estimates, which is more than a five-turn discount to the peer group at 16.8 times.

The discount may not be justified given the company's superior top-line growth profile, first-mover advantage and expanding total addressable market, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Price Action

Livongo shares were trading higher by 1.04% at $30 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Livongo Health Shares Open Well Above IPO Price

Sell-Side Mixed On Surging Livongo Health

Photo courtesy of Livongo. 

Latest Ratings for LVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LVGO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Diabetes Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LVGO)

13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Sell-Side Mixed On Surging Livongo Health
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HPEOppenheimerMaintains17.0
VEEVStephens & Co.Maintains185.0
SECLSAUpgrades
TTCDougherty & Co.Initiates Coverage On
MTWDougherty & Co.Initiates Coverage On
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of Abercrombie & Fitch's Q2 Earnings