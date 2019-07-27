On CNBC's "Power Lunch," Victor Anthony of Aegis said investors have been questioning Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) growth story since it missed on its first-quarter expectations, but that was soundly refuted in the second-quarter numbers that came out on Thursday.

The quarter showed accelerating growth on almost all items, explained Anthony. He sees growth, disclosure on the cloud business and a new buyback as key drivers for the stock's sharp move higher. Anthony is bullish on the stock and he sees a potential 10% upside.

Anthony also commented on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and its earnings results. He thinks it has become a better product for users and advertisers. He sees more upside in terms of ad loads and increased usage. Anthony has a Buy rating for Twitter with a price target of $48.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) missed on earnings, but Anthony is not worried. He didn't see anything in the report that would make him concerned about the longer-term health of Amazon. The retail business continues to grow, Prime membership is growing and the company is still the leader. Anthony also has a Buy rating for Amazon with a price target of $2,250.