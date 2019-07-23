Market Overview

'Trading Nation' Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald's And Starbucks
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC’s “Trading Nation” Monday afternoon, Craig Johnson of Piper Jaffray sees McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) moving higher and says it's a safe bet.

Johnson says Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is at a major inflection point ahead of its earnings report Tuesday and says to buy the stock if it passes $750.

Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners says Chipotle is priced for perfection and all the news is likely baked in.

Tepper says McDonald's is the winner if the economy continues to slow, but thinks is the less likely outcome.

The analyst says Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is his favorite fast-food stock if the economy continues to expand, which he thinks is likely to happen.

“Starbucks is really a great way to play the growing middle class Chinese consumer because more people will have the discretionary income to buy that cup of coffee,” he said.

