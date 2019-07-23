On CNBC’s “Trading Nation” Monday afternoon, Craig Johnson of Piper Jaffray sees McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) moving higher and says it's a safe bet.

Johnson says Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is at a major inflection point ahead of its earnings report Tuesday and says to buy the stock if it passes $750.

Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners says Chipotle is priced for perfection and all the news is likely baked in.

Tepper says McDonald's is the winner if the economy continues to slow, but thinks is the less likely outcome.

The analyst says Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is his favorite fast-food stock if the economy continues to expand, which he thinks is likely to happen.

“Starbucks is really a great way to play the growing middle class Chinese consumer because more people will have the discretionary income to buy that cup of coffee,” he said.

Related Links:

Starbucks Shares Perk Up After Q1 Earnings Beat

Analysts Bullish On Starbucks Despite Fast-Moving Chinese Competition