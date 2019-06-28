Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sell-Side Weighs In On Accenture's 'Steady' Quarter

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
Sell-Side Weighs In On Accenture's 'Steady' Quarter

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter results, which came in better than expected with a positive revision to 2019 guidance.

The Analysts

Citi's Ashwin Shirvaikar maintains a Buy rating on Accenture with a $211 price target.

BMO Capital Markets' Keith Bachman maintains at Market Perform, with a price target lifted from $185 to $195.

Citi: 'Good Headlines'

Accenture's "good headlines" report was accompanied with the "customary" upward revision to guidance, Shirvaikar wrote in a note. The report showed improvements in prior soft segments like European banking/capital markets and U.S. federal.

Other positive readouts from the report include robust demand for "The New" business, the overall demand environment remains positive based on management's commentary and cash flow was "solid."

A couple negative readouts include contraction in the European financial services continues to contract and attrition moved higher.

BMO: 'Mostly Steady'

Accenture's report was "mostly steady" highlighted by 3.8% year-over-year increase in revenue while weak signings could be a function of timing and not demand issues in the company's pipeline, Bachman wrote in a note. Signings is a "lumpy" metric, especially in the outsourcing universe and it is possible for the fiscal fourth quarter to show "strong" signings.

It's likely investors "wanted more" from the report, but Bachman said it was still a "net positive" quarter. Accenture remains well positioned to grow signings in the coming quarters given its best-in-class status within a heavily competitive environment.

Price Action

Shares of Accenture traded around $183.91 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

5 Stock Picks From The Top-Rated TipRanks Analyst

Photo credit: Michael Gray, Flickr

Latest Ratings for ACN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy
Jun 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ashwin Shirvaikar BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report
10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019
A Preview Of Accenture's Q3 Earnings
Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

After Long Wait, Maine Signs Off On Adult-Use Recreational Cannabis Sales