Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2019 8:33am   Comments
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.93 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89. This is a 7.82% increase over earnings of $1.79 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. This is a 7.61% increase over sales of $10.315 billion the same period last year.

Accenture raised its FY2019 earnings per share guidance from $7.18-$7.32 to $7.28-$7.35 versus a $7.31 estimate.

Accenture shares traded down 1.8% to $179.85 in Thursday's pre-market session.

