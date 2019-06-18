Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Share:

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)'s valuation multiples and consensus estimates for 2020 appear too low, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The Analyst

BMO’s James Fotheringham upgraded Bank of America from Market Perform to Outperform, keeping the price target at $37.

The Thesis

There is upside to the consensus estimates for Bank of America’s earnings in 2020, as they seem to reflect too low non-interest income and buyback assumptions and too high an impact of tax and provisions, Fotheringham said in the note.

BMO’s estimates were 10% higher than the consensus expectations for non-GAAP EPS in 2020, the analyst mentioned. He added that the upward earnings revision should more than offset any NIM dilution resulting from a Fed rate cut.

Fotheringham believes a value-versus-growth analysis should be used to pick stocks in an environment in which “credit is benign and capital is sufficient across the U.S. financial system.” Given its strong operating leverage, Bank of America offers “above-average capital-adjusted growth” at a valuation multiple that is 15 percent below the historical average, the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of Bank of America traded about 2.6% higher at $28.65 Tuesday morning. The company is expected to release earnings on July 16.

Related Links:

American Express, Bank OF America, Occidental: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 11

Bank Of America Reports Record Q1 Earnings

Latest Ratings for BAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Apr 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Apr 2019MaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets James FotheringhamAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
American Express, Bank OF America, Occidental: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 11
Investor Movement Index Summary: May 2019
5 New Ways To Start Investing This Summer
5 Gen Z Homebuyer Insights From Bank Of America
David Tepper To Turn Appaloosa Into A Family Office, Focus On Family And Panthers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BSXMaintains45.0
CLMaintains68.0
HPMaintains75.0
KMBMaintains145.0
AMNMaintains60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Intrexon Strikes $100M Partnership With Surterra For Cannabinoid Production