American Express, Bank OF America, Occidental: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 11
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). He owns the stock and he noticed some upside call options buying in the name. He thinks Bank of America is going to jump to $30.
Jon Najarian noticed upside call buying in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY). Traders were buying the 50-strike calls. Jon Najarian expects the stock to trade higher.
Joe Terranova is a buyer of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).
