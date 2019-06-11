Market Overview

American Express, Bank OF America, Occidental: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 11

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 3:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). He owns the stock and he noticed some upside call options buying in the name. He thinks Bank of America is going to jump to $30.

Jon Najarian noticed upside call buying in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY). Traders were buying the 50-strike calls. Jon Najarian expects the stock to trade higher.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Joe Terranova is a buyer of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

