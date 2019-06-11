American Express, Bank OF America, Occidental: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 11

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). He owns the stock and he noticed some upside call options buying in the name. He thinks Bank of America is going to jump to $30.

Jon Najarian noticed upside call buying in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY). Traders were buying the 50-strike calls. Jon Najarian expects the stock to trade higher.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).