Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rattler Midstream's Stock Deserves To Trade At Premium To Closest Peers, RBC Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Rattler Midstream's Stock Deserves To Trade At Premium To Closest Peers, RBC Says

Rattler Midstream LP’s (NASDAQ: RTLR) main competitive advantage is the contracts from its E&P corporate sponsor, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG). These contracts protect Rattler Midstream against pricing and margin pressure, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Analyst

RBC’s TJ Schultz initiated coverage of Rattler Midstream with a Sector Perform rating and a $20 price target.

The Thesis

Diamondback Energy, a top-tier Permian producer with 628,000 gross leasehold acres in the play, has plans for running 18 to 22 drilling rig program and completing 290-320 wells annually from 2019 to 2022. This level of activity should drive significant volume growth across Rattler Midstream’s water and hydrocarbon midstream assets, Schultz said in a note.

The company has several 15-year fixed-fee contracts to provide Diamondback Energy midstream services on around 204,000 acres in the Delaware Basin and 222,000 acres in the Midland Basin.

Schultz emphasized that the contracts include 426,000 acreage for producer water services, which means Rattler Midstream’s produced water business should be valued at a premium to uncontracted produced water businesses.

As Diamondback Energy executes its multi-year development plan, Rattler Midstream should be able to achieve positive FCF in 2020 and generate FCF growth of more than 30 percent “for several years thereafter,” the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of Rattler Midstream had declined about 1.2 percent to $18.98 at time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And Oil

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019

Latest Ratings for RTLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnSector Outperform
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RTLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: RBC Capital Markets TJ SchultzAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FANG + RTLR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Six Flags, Sunworks And More
BofA: Diamondback Energy's Buyback Program Should Bring Upside
IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And Oil
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

MKM: Slack Is Worth $55 Per Share