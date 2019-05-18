IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And Oil

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Bicycle Therapeutics Ltd (BCYC) will issue more than 4.33 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $79.73 million.

The 10-year-old biotech company is advancing six programs in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology and infectious, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Ideaya Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) will issue 5 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 25.7 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $86.25 million.

Founded in 2015, the oncological biotech company runs programs for solid tumors, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

Peloton Therapeutics, Inc. (PLTX) will issue 9.375 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 21.1 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $183.3 million.

With offices in Dallas and San Francisco, the clinical-stage biotech develops an oral oncological candidate with studies in renal cell carcinoma and solid tumors.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) will issue more than 33.3 million shares between $16 and $19 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $728.33 million.

The Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) subsidiary controls oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?

Photo via Wikimedia.