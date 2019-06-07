Bank Of America Likes McDonald's Stock A Little More
McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) deserves a higher "McMultiple" given expectations for strong top-line trends, according to Bank of America.
The Analyst
Bank of America's Gregory Francfort maintains a Buy rating on McDonald's with a price target lifted from $215 to $220.
The Thesis
Street estimates call for McDonald's to show a 3.9-4.2 percent U.S. comp growth through the fourth quarter and these figures look conservative, Francfort said in a note. The company reported 4.5-percent comp growth in the first quarter and easier comparisons ahead to support estimates of 4.75-5 percent through the end of the year.
Over the medium- to longer-term, Francfort said McDonald's should show an acceleration in new store openings as its favorable store level profitability will become more attractive amid declining industry store-level margins. Estimates call for 2-percent global unit growth, but the research firm is modeling 2.5-3 percent through 2021.
Meanwhile, McDonald's investments in technology show management is serious about playing "catch-up," the analyst wrote in the note. For example, the $300-million acquisition of Israel-based Dynamic Yield will offer consumers personalized options on ordering screens. A focus on expanding the relationship with customers should result in a stronger brand and consumer satisfaction.
Price Action
Shares of McDonald's traded higher by 1.1 percent at $205.46 Friday afternoon.
