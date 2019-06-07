10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse lowered Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) price target from $18 to $11. Michaels shares closed at $8.18 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) from $71.5 to $64.5. Texas Capital Bancshares shares closed at $59.86 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from $143 to $160. International Flavors & Fragrances shares closed at $148.52 on Thursday.
- UBS raised the price target for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) from $209 to $240. SBA Communications shares closed at $221.48 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX) from $48 to $41. Noble Midstream shares closed at $32.64 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray lifted Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) price target from $64 to $60. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $51.18 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) from $158 to $165. Tableau Software shares closed at $117.10 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lifted WP Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) price target from $59 to $81. WP Carey shares closed at $84.31 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from $300 to $275. Arista shares closed at $257.18 on Thursday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $215 to $220. Mcdonald's shares closed at $203.05 on Thursday.
