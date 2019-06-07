Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Upgrades Exelon, Says It's Otherwise Cautious On Energy Group

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2019 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Upgrades Exelon, Says It's Otherwise Cautious On Energy Group

Expected higher energy pricing in most regions in coming years led Goldman Sachs to boost target prices on Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) — while staying cautious on the sector as a whole.

The Analyst

Michael Lapides upgraded Exelon from Neutral to Buy and boosted the target price from $48 to $52.

Lapides remained Neutral on on Public Service Enterprise Group and raised the target price from $56 to $59.

The Thesis

Goldman is upgrading Exelon largely as a result of updated pricing forecasts, Lapides said, adding that he expects prices to increase in 2020 and 2021 across most regions. (See Lapides' track record here.) 

The company is “an outperformer in a group that we remain cautious on overall," the analyst said. 

Exelon

Several catalysts could play out for Exelon over the coming months, including resolution of a long-sought subsidy for nuclear power plants in Illinois and the potential for rate-making changes in Illinois, Lapides said. 

Exelon’s 8-percent total return makes it one of Goldman’s top stocks in the utilities coverage area, the analyst said. 

Public Service Enterprise Group 

The outlook for PEG is less bullish — even with higher price expectations — because of a difference in markets, Lapides sqaid. 

Goldman is increasing earnings estimates and the target price for the company, but sees a total return of just 1 percent, in-line with peers, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Exelon shares were up more than 1 percent at $50.76 at the time of publication Friday, while Public Service Enterprise shares were up 0.94 percent at $60.89. 

Related Links:

Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy

Some Traders Are Preparing For An Energy Pullback

Photo by Bill Tracey/Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for EXC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EXC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: energy Goldman Sachs Michael LapidesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXC + PEG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Jobs Report
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wendy's, Exelon And More
Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of The 'What If' Belmont Stakes

44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session