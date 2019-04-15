Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc: 3 Takeaways From Meeting With Pure Storage Execs

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2019 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc: 3 Takeaways From Meeting With Pure Storage Execs

The three main takeaways from a meeting with Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) management are that the company’s competitive positioning remains strong in international regions; the Brexit extension offers the opportunity for deferred IT projects; and Cloud Data Services is becoming key to strategic accounts, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

Alex Kurtz maintains an Overweight rating on Pure Storage with an unchanged $30 price target.

The Thesis

International customers have become an important driver of Pure Storage’s revenue, Kurtz said in a Sunday note.

While the company’s total revenues grew 24 percent year-on-year in the prior quarter, international revenue grew 50 percent, the analyst said. 

Pure Storage’s international positioning is backed by a continued focus on total cost of ownership and non-volatile memory express advantages, Kurtz said. NVMe configurations now represent more than 80 percent of capacity shipped and “offer compelling price/performance vs. incumbent providers in large deal flow,” he said. 

James Petter, Pure Storage's vice president of international sales and operations, said a Brexit extension could be positive for IT demand in the U.K.

This is because U.K. customers have held back strategic projects due to the risks associated with a hard Brexit, Kurtz said. 

Pure Storage has made a foray into cloud-enabled products, with CloudSnap, which allows backups to be stored directly to the cloud; ObjectEngine, which offers a faster way to create backups and restore data; and Cloud Block Store, which could have the greatest impact on the company’s longer-term cloud-based positioning, according to KeyBanc. 

Price Action

Pure Storage shares were trading down 0.26 percent at $22.86 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Pure Storage Faces Near-Term Pressures, But Has Long-Term Tailwinds, Says Bullish BofA

Latest Ratings for PSTG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Apr 2019Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Feb 2019Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PSTG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alex Kurtz KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSTG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Jim Cramer Advised His Viewers On Canopy Growth, DowDuPont And More
Pure Storage Faces Near-Term Pressures, But Has Long-Term Tailwinds, Says Bullish BofA
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Pure Storage Q4 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EWCredit SuisseMaintains221.0
WFCMorgan StanleyMaintains51.0
VLOMorgan StanleyMaintains110.0
ULTAMorgan StanleyMaintains375.0
TSCOMorgan StanleyMaintains96.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron Following Anadarko Deal