10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wells Fargo raised The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) price target from $91 to $115. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $103.65 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) from $26 to $29. NiSource shares closed at $28.26 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) from $20 to $30. Pure Storage shares closed at $22.86 on Friday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) from $159 to $139. Clorox shares closed at $155.60 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) price target from $23 to $28. Symantec shares closed at $22.99 on Friday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $10 to $17. Snap shares closed at $11.84 on Friday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $119 to $170. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $140.94 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) from $40 to $46. Zillow shares closed at $36.65 on Friday.
- Loop Capital cut the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $115 to $105. Dollar Tree shares closed at $105.99 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) price target from $3 to $1.50. Obalon Therapeutics shares closed at $0.5520 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
