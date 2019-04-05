Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Cuts Duluth Holdings Estimates After Q4 Miss

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2019 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Cuts Duluth Holdings Estimates After Q4 Miss

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) could come under pressure following weak fourth-quarter results and disappointing 2019 guidance, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James' Dan Wewer maintains a Market Perform on Duluth Holdings.

The Thesis

The niche apparel maker reported fourth-quarter EPS of 64 cents Thursday, meaningfully below the consensus estimate of 75 cents.

Almost every line item in the company's fourth-quarter results was below expectations, Wewer said in a Thursday note. 

Total revenue came in at $250.5 million, representing 15-percent growth and missing the consensus forecast of 18.5-percent growth.

Retail sales growth was particularly disappointing at 38.9 percent, well below the consensus view of 54.7 percent, the analyst said. 

The weak retail performance will trigger renewed investor concerns around the productivity of the company's new store rollout, Wewer said. 

Duluth is being weighed down by both company-specific issues and a challenging
macro environment, the analyst said. These pressures have continued so far in the first quarter, which is also being adversely impacted by unfavorable weather conditions, he said. 

Raymond James expects these challenges to continue at least through the first half of 2019.

The research firm lowered its revenue and EPS estimates for 2019 from $680 million to $648 million and from $1.04 to 75 cents, respectively.

The firm's EPS estimate for 2020 was reduced from $1.29 to 98 cents. 

Price Action

Duluth Holdings shares were plummeting 23.45 percent to $18.02 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

DA Davidson Upgrades Duluth Holdings After Pullback, Says Top-Line Growth Ahead

 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019

Photo by Tony Webster/Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for DLTH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019DA DavidsonMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Apr 2019William BlairDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Mar 2019DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DLTH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dan Wewer Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019
24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Jobs Report
5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Mastercard, US Steel And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

March Medium-Duty Truck Orders Drop 32 Percent From One Year Ago

Analyst Starts Coverage Of Fannie Mae, Views Common And Preferred Shares As A Call Option