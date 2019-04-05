Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Louisiana-Pacific shares rose 1.3 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) from Neutral to Buy. PotlatchDeltic shares fell 0.4 percent to $37.88 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) from Hold to Buy. UGI shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $52.50 on Thursday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Adient shares rose 1.9 percent to $16.40 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 2.3 percent to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) from Underweight to Neutral. Ecopetrol rose 0.2 percent to $21.43 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Viacom shares rose 1.8 percent to $29.78 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE: EXP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Eagle Materials shares rose 1.5 percent to close at $84.56 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Weyerhaeuser shares rose 1.5 percent to $27.25 in pre-market trading.
- Summit Insights Group upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Sell to Hold. Snap shares gained 2 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Wells Fargo downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Marsh & McLennan shares fell 0.6 percent to $94.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) from Buy to Neutral. Portland General Electric shares fell 0.5 percent to $50.98 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Buy to Hold. Floor & Decor shares rose 4.45 percent to close at $43.89 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Autoliv shares fell 0.9 percent to $78.90 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Buy to Hold. Constellation shares fell 1 percent to $189.60 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Buy to Neutral. CSX shares fell 0.6 percent to $74.39 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair downgraded Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Duluth shares fell 19.7 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Neutral to Sell. Boston Beer shares fell 2.9 percent to $275.79 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Overweight to Neutral. Celgene shares fell 0.4 percent to $94.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Intel shares fell 1.1 percent to $55.30 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Trex is set to $80. Trex shares closed at $67.78 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Dow is set to $49. Dow shares closed at $59.71 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals is set to $18. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $7.08 on Thursday.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Moderna is set to $40. Moderna shares closed at $23.08 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcturus Therapeutics is set to $15. Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $7.91 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WEX is set to $220. WEX shares closed at $196.99 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Janney Capital initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) with Buy rating. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $13.91 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) with a Sector Weight rating. ABM shares closed at $36.83 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Regis is set to $25. Regis shares closed at $19.83 on Thursday.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) with a Buy rating. Avrobio shares closed at $24.42 on Thursday.
