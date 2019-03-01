Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cantor Fitzgerald Bumps Puma Biotechnology Price Target On Strong Nerlynx Sales

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2019 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Cantor Fitzgerald Bumps Puma Biotechnology Price Target On Strong Nerlynx Sales
Related
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Foot Locker Beats Q4 Estimates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Biotech Earnings, Mersana Offering, Orphan Drug Designation For Ascendis
Puma Biotechnology and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals among healthcare gainers; ImmunoGen leads the losers (Seeking Alpha)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) announced fourth-quarter results and 2019 guidance Thursday that were ahead of expectations, boosting confidence in Nerlynx achieving a global product revenue estimate of $683 million in 2023, according to Cantor Fitzgerald.

The Analyst

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Alethia Young maintained an Overweight rating on Puma Biotechnology and raised the price target to $57.

The Thesis

The LA-based pharmaceutical company reported strong fourth-quarter results, with U.S. Nerlynx sales of $61 million handsomely beating the consensus expectation of $53 million. Puma Biotechnology guided to 2019 U.S. Nerlynx sales of $255-$280 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $238 million.

This was the company’s first cash flow-positive quarter, recorded at around $8 million, Young said in a Thursday note.

Based on its performance in fourth-quarter, the annual run rate for the breast cancer drug is around $240 million, the analyst said. The 2019 guidance implies 6-17 percent growth, which could prove conservative, she said.

“We expect the company will frame growth in terms of bottles from here on, as contribution from spec distribution channel seem to have increased,” Young said, projecting U.S. net sales of $269 million for 2019.

Price Action

Puma Biotechnology were rallying 36.14 percent higher to $37.86 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Biotech Earnings, Mersana Offering, Orphan Drug Designation For Ascendis

30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for PBYI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Jan 2019Leerink SwannInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Jan 2019GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PBYI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PBYI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Foot Locker Beats Q4 Estimates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Biotech Earnings, Mersana Offering, Orphan Drug Designation For Ascendis
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Puma Biotechnology Q4 Earnings Preview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb-Celgene Deal Faces Setback, Syneos Hit By SEC Probe, FDA Cheer For T2 Biosystems
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Week In Tesla: SEC Alarms, Low-Cost Model 3 And Dealership Closures