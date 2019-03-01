30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 24.1 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares rose 23.6 percent to $31.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to split into two independent publicly traded companies. Gap also reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 16.9 percent to $23.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 16.8 percent to $58.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 forecast.
- Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) rose 15.3 percent to $12.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares rose 13.8 percent to $67.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) rose 12.2 percent to $46.86 in pre-market trading after reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) rose 9.2 percent to $118.59 in pre-market trading.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) rose 8.1 percent to $14.27 in pre-market trading.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 7.1 percent to $58.85 in pre-market trading after reporting 2018 preliminary results.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 6.5 percent to $26.10 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares rose 4.9 percent to $81.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.60 percent on Thursday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 4.6 percent to $7.44 in pre-market trading.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 4.5 percent to $142.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 4.4 percent to $32.05 in pre-market trading.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 3.3 percent to $177.55 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 49.2 percent to $2.40 after reporting top-line results from Phase 3 FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer. The company disclosed that the study did not meet primary endpoint.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 29.1 percent to $3.91 in pre-market trading. Mersana Therapeutics priced 21.25 million shares at $4 per share.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 23.7 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from Neutral to Underperform.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 22.8 percent to $38.65 in pre-market trading. Nutanix reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, but issued weak 2019 guidance.
- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) fell 9 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) fell 6.2 percent to $68.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) fell 5.7 percent to $61.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 5.4 percent to $6.43 in pre-market trading after climbing 31.02 percent on Thursday. TG Therapeutics reported a common stock offering.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares fell 5.2 percent to $16.30 in pre-market after the company reported Q4 results.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 5 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) fell 4.9 percent to $7.61 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) fell 4.8 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales miss.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 4.8 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Phoenix New Media reported that it has exercised an option to buy 25.5% equity interests in Beijing Yitian Xindong Network Technology from Shenzhen Bingruixin Technology.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 3.5 percent to $308.61 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would close its dealerships to remain financially sustainable while pricing the Model 3 at $35,000.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.