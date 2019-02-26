Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Expects 2U To Post Share Gains, Strong Revenue In 2019

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Expects 2U To Post Share Gains, Strong Revenue In 2019
Related TWOU
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
2U, Inc. (TWOU) CEO Christopher Paucek on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Education technology company 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) reported solid fourth-quarter results Monday and announced healthy first-quarter guidance.

The company is well-positioned for strong revenue growth and share gains in 2019, according to Oppeneheimer.  The sell-side firm sees bright long-term prospects for 2U on the basis of a large total addressable market created by digital disruption of higher education.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer’s Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating on 2U and raised the price target from $70 to $83.

The Thesis

2U reported fourth-quarter revenue of $115.1 million, representing 33-percent year-on-year growth and handsomely beating the consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million and PF EPS of 23 cents were also ahead of expectations, Schwartz said in a Tuesday note. 

The company guided to 2019 revenue of $546.6-$550.8 million, the midpoint of which is about $1 million higher than the consensus estimate. Its adjusted EBITDA and PF EPS of $11.8-$14.2 million and a loss of 37 to 33 cents per share, respectively, were also better than expectations.

For pre-2015 programs, 2U reached an EBITDA margin of 42 percent in 2018.

Although the company felt “some lingering pressures” on domestic graduate program enrollment, the overall results and outlook were strong, Schwartz said. 

Price Action

2U shares were up 8.22 percent at $77.05 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links: 

25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

2U Q4 Earnings Preview

Latest Ratings for TWOU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Feb 2019BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Feb 2019KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TWOU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian SchwartzAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWOU)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
2U Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019
Online Education Platform 2U Is One of Baird's Top Ideas For 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Zynerba's Patent Win Sends Cannabis Biotech's Shares Higher