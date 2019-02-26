25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 20.2 percent to $6.06 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a new US patent for treatment of Fragile X syndrome with cannabidiol.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) rose 15 percent to $24.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY19 earnings forecast.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares rose 13.4 percent to $27.47 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates; the company also issued Q1 guidance inline with estimates.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rose 11.3 percent to $74.00 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 11.3 percent to $21.47 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 10.2 percent to $65.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth-quarter and also issued strong sales guidance.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 7.5 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 results.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) rose 7.4 percent to $955.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) shares rose 7 percent to $108.10 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 6.5 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Citigroup upgraded Kadmon from Neutral to Buy.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 6.3 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares rose 5.3 percent to $75.00 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates; the company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) rose 4.8 percent to $34.35 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 3.1 percent to $94.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better than expected Q4 results and Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares fell 14.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q4 results and reported corporate restructuring to streamline operations.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 12.9 percent to $61.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates and sales guidance on the low-end of analyst estimates.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 11.1 percent to $11.30 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 7.6 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after declining 19.70 percent on Monday.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) fell 7.1 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its quarterly distribution and disclosed that its CEO Steve Newby was stepping down.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 5.2 percent to $151.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million common stock offering.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 5.1 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 4.9 percent to $7.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.54 percent on Monday.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) fell 3.8 percent to $50.25 in pre-market trading. Shake Shack reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak full-year 2019 sales guidance.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) fell 3.3 percent to $136.75 in pre-market trading after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and announced a $125 price target.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 3 percent to $289.90 in pre-market trading following a media report that the SEC asked a judge to hold Elon Musk in contempt for an inaccurate tweet about production.
