2U Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2019 10:50am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019
Online Education Platform 2U Is One of Baird's Top Ideas For 2019
2U Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, Feb. 25. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at 2U's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

2U earnings will be near 21 cents per share on sales of $114.85 million, according to analysts.

2U EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 14 cents. Sales were $86.67 million. Sales would be up 32.50 percent from the same quarter last year. 2U's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.22 -0.13 0.13
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.19 -0.12 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on 2U stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

