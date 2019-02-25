2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, Feb. 25. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at 2U's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

2U earnings will be near 21 cents per share on sales of $114.85 million, according to analysts.

2U EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 14 cents. Sales were $86.67 million. Sales would be up 32.50 percent from the same quarter last year. 2U's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.22 -0.13 0.13 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.19 -0.12 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on 2U stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.