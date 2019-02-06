Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Survey: Smart Speakers Quickly Becoming Ubiquitous In American Households
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2019 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Survey: Smart Speakers Quickly Becoming Ubiquitous In American Households

Smart speakers have become integral to U.S. households in a big way.

The adoption rate of the devices increased from 21.5 percent in 2017 to 41 percent in 2018, TechCrunch reported, citing RBC Capital Markets.

Smart speakers had a great holiday quarter, according to new research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, or CIRP.

CIPR based its findings on a survey of 500 U.S. owners of smart speakers that was carried out Jan. 1-11.

The study showed that the U.S. installed base of smart speaker devices nearly doubled year-over-year from 36 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 66 million units in the fourth quarter of 2018. The most recent December quarter numbers represent roughly 25-percent sequential growth from the third quarter of 2018.

"Holiday shoppers helped the smart speaker market take off again," said Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and co-founder.

Growth in Alexa-enabled devices and Google Home devices were primarily behind the spurt in the adoption rate, according to TechCrunch.

Echo At Pole Position

Early mover Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rules the roost, with CIRP's survey pointing to a 70-percent market share for its Echo device in the U.S. market.

smartspeakers.png

Source: CIRP

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)'s Google Home is a distant second with a 24-percent share, followed by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s HomePod, with a 6-percent share.

Multiple Unit Ownership On The Rise

The percentage of consumers with more than one smart speaker more than doubled in the December quarter, according to the CIRP survey. The percentage increased from 18 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 35 percent in the fourth quarter 2018.

Amazon and Google seem to have succeeded in persuading consumers to use smart speakers in multiple rooms, driving more active usage of the platform, CIRP said.

Related Links:

6 Companies That Benefit From The Growing Smart Speaker Market

The Top Reason Some Won't Buy A Smart Speaker: Price, Not Privacy

Photo courtesy of Apple.

Posted-In: Alexa CIRP Consumer Intelligence Research Partners Echo Google HomeAnalyst Color Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

January's Market Bounce Resulted In Some Unexpected Retail Trading Trends
DHL Express Adds 63 EVs For U.S. Market
Investor Movement Index January Summary
Rolling Along: Better Than Expected Earnings Continue Driving Market Higher
Survey Hints At Strong Quarter For Spotify
Getting A Tech Edge: How Managed Transportation Providers Offer Shippers An Advantage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRIMKeyBancUpgrades28.0
CHDGoldman SachsUpgrades61.0
EQMJP MorganDowngrades54.0
MHOJMP SecuritiesDowngrades30.0
NYCBUBSUpgrades15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Aphria Falls After Rejecting Green Growth's Hostile Takeover Offer