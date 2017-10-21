Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Top Reason Some Won't Buy A Smart Speaker: Price, Not Privacy

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2017 6:50pm   Comments
Share:
The Top Reason Some Won't Buy A Smart Speaker: Price, Not Privacy
Related GOOG
7 Unusual Partnerships And How They Worked
Upcoming Earnings: Heavy-Equipment Maker Caterpillar And Pharma Giant Eli Lilly Report On Tuesday
8 Investment Ideas From Longleaf Partners (GuruFocus)
Related GOOGL
7 Unusual Partnerships And How They Worked
Is Queso The 'Golden Bullet' Chipotle Investors Hoped For?
Beached-Whale Breakouts Plague Apple, Facebook, Google Despite S&P 500 At Highs (Investor's Business Daily)

Privacy concerns are often considered to be the biggest reason against owning a smart speaker like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Echo or Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google Home. After all, the devices are always listening, and tech giants are notorious for gathering as much information about users as possible and however possible.

After all, Alphabet recently confirmed its new $50 entry level speaker, Google Home Mini, was discovered to be recording conversations without a user's consent. The company itself confirmed it is permanently disabling this feature on its smart speakers thereby also confirming ongoing privacy concerns.

But as it turns out, privacy concerns aren't top on the list of reasons against owning a smart speaker, according to Statista who cited data from NPR and Edison Research. Among a survey of 1,620 U.S. consumers of which 820 do not own a smart speaker, 60 percent said the devices are merely too expensive.

Ranking second at 48 percent is a lack of information about what the speakers do, Statista noted. This is followed by 41 percent of respondents who think they wouldn't use the device enough to justify a purchase. An equal 41 percent of respondents cited concerns of hackers misusing it.

Thirty-six percent of respondents cited privacy concerns and said they are bothered by smart speakers that could be always on and listening to every conversation.

Infographic: Google Home Issue Fuels Smart Speaker Privacy Concerns | Statista
Source: Statista

Related Links:

What's Trending In Emerging Tech: 4K TVs, Smart Speakers Smash Hits; Wearables Struggle

South Park Built Shopping Lists, Set Alarms On Your Amazon Echo And Google Home
_______
Image Credit: By brewbooks from near Seattle, USA (Amazon Echo unpacked) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Google Home Google Home Mini Privacy Concerns smart speakers StatistaTech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GOOG)

7 Unusual Partnerships And How They Worked
6 Ways To Earn 6 Figures Working From Home
Weinstein, Kalanick And The Cult Of Personality
Upcoming Earnings: Heavy-Equipment Maker Caterpillar And Pharma Giant Eli Lilly Report On Tuesday
Kimberly Clark Catches A Downgrade Ahead Of A 'Double Hazard'
10 Things To Like About Lululemon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on GOOG

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.