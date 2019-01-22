Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pivotal Makes No Changes To Google Model As Big Brands Flock Back To YouTube

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Pivotal Makes No Changes To Google Model As Big Brands Flock Back To YouTube
Related GOOG
Blurring The Lines Between VR And Real Life: A New Global Economy Is On The Horizon
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
Waymo building new Michigan facility (Seeking Alpha)
Related GOOGL
Google Buys Smartwatch Tech And Know-How From Fossil
Alphabet, McDonald's, Netflix, Xilinx: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 16
Waymo building new Michigan facility (Seeking Alpha)

Several large and notable brands took a stance against advertising on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s YouTube platform in early 2017 due to brand safety issues, one of the biggest being AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) which returned to the platform recently.

The Analyst

Pivotal Research Group's Brian Wieser maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet's stock with an unchanged $1,240 price target.

The Thesis

The New York Times reported Friday AT&T was "persuaded" to resume its ad campaign on the online streaming video site after the company introduced new safeguards to make the platform "brand safe." AT&T joined other large brands who returned to YouTube's platform over the past year and serves as a sign that YouTube and its parent company are taking brand safety very seriously.

YouTube's dedication towards safety comes at a time when it is already "massive" in size but still "growing rapidly," Wieser wrote in a note. Throughout 2018, the U.S. audience aged 18 and older consumed 29 percent more YouTube content compared to the prior year. YouTube's ability to target the 18 to 34 demographic group is now "comparable" to national TV.

While YouTube is unable to guarantee 100 percent brand safety to all advertisers all the time, Wieser said large advertisers who want to target the younger audience accept this risk and balance it against YouTube's status as a replacement or complement to traditional TV.

Despite big brands with multi-billion dollar spending budgets returning to YouTube, Pivotal isn't making any changes to how it views Alphabet given unchanged expectations for "solid" top-line growth and ongoing margin erosion at a time when the company is solidifying its industry position.

Related Links:

Here's One Way The YouTube Ad Crisis Has Taken Its Toll On Alphabet

Why Google's YouTube Ad Controversy Is More Serious Than Facebook's Mis-Measured Metrics

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: ads advertising Brian Wieser Pivotal Research Group YouTubeAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Blurring The Lines Between VR And Real Life: A New Global Economy Is On The Horizon
Google Buys Smartwatch Tech And Know-How From Fossil
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
Alphabet, McDonald's, Netflix, Xilinx: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 16
Another Day, Another Bank Misses On Earnings: Market Could Be On Defensive
Direxion Rolls Out Leveraged Communication Services ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CABOKeyBancUpgrades1,025.0
PANWBMO CapitalUpgrades240.0
UAAGoldman SachsUpgrades28.0
FDCBarclaysDowngrades23.0
GPSGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Altria Smoked By Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Cites FDA Threats, Slowing Growth In Cigarette Business