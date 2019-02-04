Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James: Charter's Fee Cash Flow Will Rise On Declining Capex
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2019 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James: Charter's Fee Cash Flow Will Rise On Declining Capex
Related CHTR
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cimpress Drops After Q2 Results; Fortress Biotech Shares Jump
Comcast fails to get $20B racial discrimination case dismissed (Seeking Alpha)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) underperformed Street expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings. The sharp, bottom-line miss didn’t faze Raymond James, though.

The Rating

Analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Strong Buy rating on Charter and raised his price target from $365 to $400.

The Thesis

Louthan expressed optimism around the “economics” of the company, as Charter exceeded estimates in residential customer counts, revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

“Our thesis remains that Charter as a scale provider has the ability to gain incremental share of current passings and can continue to profitably grow EBITDA and FCF/ share with or without video subscriber growth,” he wrote in a note.

Consistent with Louthan’s forecasts, Charter guided for an annual capex decline, which drove a stock pop following the fourth-quarter earnings print. The analyst anticipates waning capital intensity to drive growth in free cash flow.

“Investors have seen this management team reduce capital intensity and its real and sets a new baseline, in our view,” Louthan wrote. “As such, it should have a positive impact on FCF for street models.”

Raymond James increased its revenue, EBITDA and FCF estimates to account for capex declines and expected share repurchases.

Price Action

At time of publication, Charter shares traded around $339.38.

Related Links:

Experts: Viacom-Netflix Deal Could Spark New Media Trend Toward OTT Content Partnerships

'Convergence' Is Key: Credit Suisse Weighs In On The Telecom And Media Sector

Latest Ratings for CHTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019TD SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2019NomuraInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Frank Louthan Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHTR)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cimpress Drops After Q2 Results; Fortress Biotech Shares Jump
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2%; Co-Diagnostics Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Facebook Tops Q4 Expectations
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OKTAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
ADUSBairdUpgrades75.0
AIVBarclaysDowngrades49.0
AVEOB. Riley FBRDowngrades1.0
BDNBarclaysUpgrades17.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Apple Is The 'Better Mind' In The Tech Space, Pro Says