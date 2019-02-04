Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Previews Dunkin Brands Q4 Earnings, Says Coffee Chain Set For EPS Beat

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2019 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Previews Dunkin Brands Q4 Earnings, Says Coffee Chain Set For EPS Beat
Related DNKN
'Fast Money' Picks: AT&T, CME Group, Dunkin Brands, UUP
Alibaba, Cleveland-Cliffs, Dunkin Grands, JPMorgan Chase: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 14
Dunkin Brands' a short at Off Wall Street (Seeking Alpha)

For Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN), the U.S. segment is vital, as it represents 82 percent of profits.

Checks reveal an improvement in the chain’s traffic share during the key morning and afternoon slots during the fourth quarter, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The coffee-and-donuts chain reports Q4 results Thursday, Feb. 7. 

The Analyst

Analyst Eric Gonzalez maintains a Sector Weight rating on Dunkin Brands Group.

The Thesis

Based on proprietary geolocation data, the Q4 same-store-sales estimate for Dunkin Bands’ U.S. segment has been raised from 1.5 percent to 2 percent, Gonzalez said in a Jan. 31 preview note. 

The company gained overall market share as well as during the key morning and afternoon segments, which coincided with the mid-November relaunch of espresso-based beverages, the analyst said. 

Dunkin Brands also seemed to benefit from national value promotions, favorable weather conditions and a general improvement in fast food industry trends, Gonzalez said. 

KeyBanc expects the company to report EPS of 63 cents Thursday, beating a consensus estimate of 61 cents.   

In Gonzalez' view, 2018 was a foundational year for Dunkin Brands, and its EBITDA growth could accelerate to around 7 percent in 2019 and to 8 percent in 2020, with growth initiatives driving further share gains.

Price Action

Dunkin Brands shares were up 0.76 percent at $68.79 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

'Fast Money' Picks: AT&T, CME Group, Dunkin Brands, UUP

Starbucks Faces Yet Another Competitor In China: WeWork

Photo by Victorgrigas/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for DNKN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018JefferiesMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for DNKN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Eric GonzalezAnalyst Color Previews Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNKN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OKTAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
ADUSBairdUpgrades75.0
AIVBarclaysDowngrades49.0
AVEOB. Riley FBRDowngrades1.0
BDNBarclaysUpgrades17.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley: What Impact Will India's New E-Commerce Laws Have On Walmart?